Man admits connection to Louisville murder while being investigated for multiple carjackings

According to multiple arrest citations, Ethan Maddox admitted to being present in an October 2020 murder. He faces murder charges and multiple robbery charges.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to four different arrest citations, a Louisville man is facing multiple charges after confessing to being complicit in a homicide while being questioned for several carjackings.

One of the arrest citation says, 18-year-old Ethan Maddox admitted to being present in a October 2020 murder while being investigated by Middletown Police for recent carjackings.

The murder occurred Oct. 27 in the 4000 block of Senn Road. Dalton Doggrell, 23, was pronounced dead on the scene after succumbing to multiple gun wounds.

In the citation, Maddox admitted to participating in taking the victim's vehicle and setting it on fire. He is facing a complicit in murder charge and tampering with evidence.

Additionally, Maddox is facing robbery charges for his involvement in a string of carjackings.

According to three other arrest citations, the 18-year-old brandished a handgun and stole vehicles from different locations.

The vehicles were stolen from parking lots of a Louisville Athletic Club and Walmart, both on Westport Road, and a residence in West Louisville.

In total, Maddox is facing three robbery charges, a complicit in murder charge and tampering with evidence.

