HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — An escaped inmate from the Hardin County Detention Center in Elizabethtown has turned himself in.

Police believe Jordan Geary walked away from the detention center when the inmates were walking from their dorms to classroom buildings.

One of the jailers contacted a family member of Geary's that persuaded him to turn himself in.

