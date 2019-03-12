LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A southern Indiana mother who is serving a 15-year-sentence for the deaths of her two children is now asking for her sentence to be modified.

31-year-old Ericka Fouch pleaded guilty in the deaths of her children, five-year-old Adalynn and four-year-old Wyatt, when the car she was driving with them in crashed with a train in June 2017 in Henryville.

Toxicology reports later found Fouch had both meth and THC in her system at the time of the crash.

She was sentenced in 2018 and previously appealed her sentence, but her request was denied.

However, she wants her sentence to be modified so she can serve the rest of it in community correction, such as home incarceration or other similar supervision.



She argues she has taken classes for substance abuse.

