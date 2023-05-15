Louisville man pleads guilty to killing coworker in workplace parking lot

Eric Deshields was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has pleaded guilty to murder following a 2021 workplace shooting.

Prosecutors said Eric Deshields plead guilty, but mentally ill, to one count of murder on Monday, May 15.

Deshields admitted to getting into a fight with a coworker in July of 2021 at MHS in the 100 block of Rochester Drive.

Officials said during a break, he and the victim, Jimmy Webb, agreed to fight in the parking lot. After the two exchanged words, Deshields admitted to getting his gun from his car and shooting Webb as he walked away.

"Deshields then stood over Webb's body and shot him three more times," Commonwealth Prosecutor Ebert Haegle said.

As a result of the gunshot wounds, Webb was killed. Officials said at the time of the shooting Deshields was mentally ill, but not legally insane.

Deshields was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He will not be eligible for parole until he has served 85% of his sentence.

