KSP: Shelby County Grand Jury indicts EMT on criminal abuse charge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky Emergency Medical Technician has been arrested and charged with criminal abuse according to police.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) said detectives have been investigating a complaint involving a 13-month-old child in Shelby County.

KSP said in a press release that on May 16, a Shelby County Grand Jury indicted 32-year-old Michael Davis from Jefferson County for first-degree criminal abuse.

Trooper Josh Satterly told WHAS11 that the offense took place in Shelby County but said that Davis is neither an EMT in Jefferson County nor Shelby County.

Satterly did not go into specifics about the case or say where Davis worked as an EMT.

Davis was found and arrested without incident Tuesday, according to police. He has been lodged in the Shelby County Detention Center.

