1 dead after shooting inside liquor store

LMPD officers are currently canvassing the neighborhood to see if anyone in the area saw or heard anything that may help the ongoing investigation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after a shooting at a liquor store in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood Monday morning.

A spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) confirmed the shooting took place inside a liquor store in the 3200 block of Taylor Blvd. and the deceased victim was an employee of the store.

Police do not have a suspect in this case and it is not clear what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call police at 574-LMPD. You may remain anonymous.

This story may be updated.

