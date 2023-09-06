Jefferson County jury finds man guilty of attacking neighbors in 2022

The jury found Elvis Anderson guilty of murdering Davon Banks and injuring two women.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wednesday, a jury found a man guilty of attacking his neighbors and killing one of them with a machete in July 2022.

Elvis Anderson, 58, was found guilty of murder and two counts of assault for last year's attack according to court documents.

Evidence showed Anderson attacked his neighbors, killing 30-year-old Davon Banks and causing severe head injuries to two women.

The attack happened in the 2200 block of Garland Avenue in the California neighborhood.

The jury recommended he serve 20 years; he will not be eligible for probation.

