Elizabethtown woman arrested, accused of holding boyfriend against his will

Police said the ordeal lasted nearly four hours and ended with 27-year-old Tiersa Revels' arrest.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police in Hardin County have arrested a woman accused of holding her boyfriend against his will.

Elizabethtown Police responded to a home in the 500 block of Douglas Alley around 5 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of an assault with a knife.

In a news release, police said 27-year-old Tiersa Revels barricaded herself inside of the home and began holding her boyfriend against his will.

Police dispatched their Special Response and Crisis Negotiation teams to the scene.

Police said the two worked together to facilitate the release of Revels’ boyfriend around 8:47 a.m.

After he was release, police said Revels surrendered.

The victim who was stabbed received minor injuries was treated at Baptist Health Hardin Hospital and released.

Revels and her boyfriend were not injured.

Revels is facing charges including unlawful imprisonment and assault.

She’s currently booked at the Hardin County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond and is expected to be arraigned on Monday.

