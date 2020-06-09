Police: Elizabethtown shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Police said a 23-year-old man is dead and a woman is injured following the Westport Road shooting early Sunday.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Westport Road around 8:30 a.m. where the victims were located.

Police said 23-year-old Juwone Doleman was pronounced dead at the scene while an unidentified woman was taken to the hospital listed in critical condition.

Police do not have any suspects.

If you don’t have any information, you are asked to call the Elizabethtown Police Department at (270) 765-4125, Hardin County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-597-8123 or P3tips.com.

