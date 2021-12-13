Elizabethtown chief dispels online rumors surrounding weekend shooting involving armed suspect, officer

Chief Jeremy Thompson took to Facebook to clear up rumors following a shooting incident on Wingfield Court involving one of their officers and a suspect.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Elizabethtown Police have released new information about a deadly shooting involving an officer over the weekend – their second in a week.

Chief Jeremy Thompson said they wanted to clear up rumors spreading on social media.

The incident happened Saturday morning on Wingfield Court.

Thompson said a lone officer and suspect were involved in some type of altercation outside of the suspect’s vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

The suspect was allegedly armed and had several warrants for their arrest which included stalking, domestic violence, harassment and criminal mischief.

Thompson said there is body camera footage of the incident and that it has been turned over to Kentucky State Police’s Critical Incident Response Team.

The investigation is ongoing.

Please watch and share this important message from the Elizabethtown Chief of Police regarding the officer involved shooting from this past weekend. Posted by Elizabethtown Police Department on Monday, December 13, 2021

