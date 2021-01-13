Elizabethtown police searching for suspect who crashed into hospital while attempting to steal vehicle

The unknown woman fled following the incident outside of Baptist Health Hardin Tuesday afternoon.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Police are searching for a suspect following a crash at an Elizabethtown hospital.

Officers responded after the vehicle crashed into Baptist Health Hardin around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

In a news release, police said an unidentified white female unlawfully entered a Mercury Grand Marquis parked in the parking lot with keys inside. She then drove the vehicle into the main entrance doors of the hospital’s east side.

After the crash, the woman got out of the Marquis and into another car, fleeing the area.

Police said they have been unable to locate the woman and believe she was attempting to steal the vehicle, not crash into the building.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Elizabethtown Police at (270) 765-4125 or Hardin County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-597-8123.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.