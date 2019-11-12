ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Elizabethtown Police say they caught five women from out of state at a Kroger shoplifting.

It happened in the 3000 block of Dolphin Dr. in Elizabethtown, Ky. around 10 a.m. Dec. 10.

"We believe they were just traveling along the eastern part of the united states and making these stops and committing these crimes," Officer Chris Denham, with Elizabethtown P.D., said.

According to police, the suspects are Antoinette Avant, Jocelyn Jackson, Elena Rios, and Kanissha Price and Kimberly Coffer.

Four of the women gave police Illinois state ID's when they were caught, and the fifth women presented a Nevada ID,

"Investigators have since learned that a couple of the occupants in that vehicle have numerous aliases they have used in other court proceedings in the past so at this time we're awaiting results of their fingerprints to come back, to confirm their identity," Denham said.

Elizabethtown Police say that the suspects stole merchandise totaling more than $1,500 from the Kroger.

"The majority of the merchandise in the van were beauty products, teeth whitening products, Rogaine, things of that nature," Denham said.

Officers say inside the women's vehicle, they found about $23,500 worth of other stolen merchandise from different retail stores.

"This certainly is not their first time doing this. They were very well organized and this was an orchestrated crime," Denham said. "Investigators had learned they originated in Chicago, Illinois. They had recently been in Atlanta, Georgia where they also had shipped over 300 pounds of merchandise via parcel carrier back to Chicago so those were a significant amount of other items mailed that we did not recover."

All five women are charged with engaging in organized crime, receiving stolen property over $10,000, and theft by unlawful taking over $500. All are felony charges.

"In many areas I realize that those who are caught shoplifting are issued a citation and set free but that is not the case in Elizabethtown," Denham said. "That should send a strong message to people. do not come to Elizabethtown, Kentucky to commit crimes."

The women are currently being held in the Hardin County detention center.

