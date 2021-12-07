Elizabethtown Police officer shoots man during investigation

A spokesperson for EPD said officers were at a home on Pleasant View Dr. as part of a criminal investigation when the shooting happened.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating after an officer with the Elizabethtown Police Department (EPD) shot a man Tuesday night.

EPD spokesperson John Thomas said police were at a home on Pleasant View Dr. around 6 p.m. as part of a criminal investigation when an officer shot a man identified as a suspect. It is unclear what events led up to the shooting.

Thomas could not provide information about the condition of the man who was shot. The officer was not injured.

KSP will handle the investigation since it directly involves an EPD officer.

