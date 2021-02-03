Elizabethtown man gets 25-year prison sentence for child exploitation

Matthew Lyons was convicted of online enticement of a minor, sex trafficking of minors, possession and distribution of child porn and producing child porn.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — An Elizabethtown man will spend 25 years in federal prison for multiple child exploitation crimes, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Court documents say investigators found more than 1,500 images and videos “identified as known child sexual abuse material” on Lyons’ iPhone. Investigators also found communications between Lyons’ and minors on his iPhone.

In April of 2020, Lyons’ allegedly met with two 14-year-olds and drove them to a parking lot “where sex acts occurred, and videos were taken, in exchange for money,” according to investigators.

Lyons’ is also accused of requesting sexually explicit images and videos from a 16-year-old, which investigators said the teen sent. Investigators said Lyons’ shared the sexually explicit content with another adult.

“The defendant targeted and exploited vulnerable victims and will now spend more than two decades in federal prison and upon release be under close federal supervision for the rest of his life – a substantial sentence and strong message to others who consider engaging in similar conduct,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Bennett.