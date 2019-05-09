ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — After multiple reports of people stealing hemp plants from local farms, the Elizabethtown Police Department put out a public service announcement for hemp thieves: this plant "absolutely will NOT get you high."

The hemp plant, while costly, does not have enough THC in it to get someone high. Still, police said they believe drug users are most likely behind ongoing thefts.

In their Facebook post, the police department explained that people caught stealing the plants from licensed farms will not only be charged with theft and possession of industrial hemp, but might also get laughed at for stealing the crop.

"If we catch you doing any of the above, we'll probably make fun of you as well for being dumb," the department said.

Jimmy Jenkins, the owner of Highland Sod Farms, said his hemp plants began to disappear shortly after he began legally farming them this July.

"I mean this is just crazy that you can't have anything without someone having sticky fingers and stealing," Jenkins said. "It's kind of ridiculous."

Police have arrested and charged one person with possession of hemp so far.

