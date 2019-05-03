ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Kentucky State Police have released the names of the eight officers involved in a pursuit and shooting of a suspect in Elizabethtown in February.

The officers pursued the suspect after he stole a vehicle on West Poplar Street and attempted to run over several Elizabethtown Police officers. After a short pursuit, the suspect pulled out a gun and officers shot him.

The suspect was listed in critical condition after the incident.

Officer Tyler Brown, Officer Dustin Lucas, Officer Ken Swanson, Sgt. Alex Ruiz, and Sgt. Pete Chytla from the Elizabethtown Police Department, Troopers Ethan Whitlock and Jakob Clemons from Kentucky State Police Post 4, and Hardin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Andrew Eckart have all been placed on administrative leave as is customary after being involved in an officer-involved shooting.

