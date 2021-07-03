Edinburgh police with the help of the Johnson County K9 unit, arrested 31-year-old Corey Spears.

EDINBURGH, Ind. — Police in an Indiana town recovered nearly 210 grams of meth and a gun during a traffic stop.

The Edinburgh Police Department on Saturday said officers saw a driver make a traffic violation and pulled the driver over. The police department called in help from the Johnson County K9 unit.

The K9 found about 208 grams of meth and a handgun which led to the arrest of 31-year-old Corey Spears. He was arrested on suspicion of felony dealing methamphetamine and possession of a handgun with no license as a convicted felon.

Spears is being held in the Johnson County Jail.

What other people are reading: