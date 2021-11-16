Man shot while trying to stop Middletown carjacking, police say

Police said the incident happened on Echelon Way Tuesday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been rushed to the hospital after police said he was shot while trying to stop a carjacking.

According to Metro Police, the incident happened on Echelon Way in Middletown around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said a woman was getting out of her car when a group of men assaulted her, stealing her keys and a car.

Police said a man heard her screaming and came to help. That’s when he was shot by the suspect as they drove off.

He was taken to UofL Hospital with serious injuries.

At the request of Middletown Police, LMPD’s Robbery Unit is handling the investigation.

