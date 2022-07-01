Multiple officers killed, several others hurt in eastern Kentucky shooting

Police said the shooting happened in Allen, Ky. as officers were serving a domestic violence-related warrant.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. — An Allen City man accused of shooting multiple officers in Eastern Kentucky now faces multiple counts of murder.

According to Kentucky State Police, the incident happened Thursday evening near Main and Railroad St. in Allen City, sometime after 5 p.m.

KSP told ABC affiliate WCHS, officers were attempting to serve a court-issued domestic violence warrant on Lance Storz, 49, when he barricaded himself in a home and began shooting.

Police said Storz used a rifle to fire multiple rounds, hitting multiple police officers. At least one officer was shot and killed, along with a police K-9.

As reported earlier by different news media outlets, a deadly shooting has taken place tonight. An official statement... Posted by Floyd County Sheriff's Department, Prestonsburg KY on Thursday, June 30, 2022

Multiple agencies responded to the call for help, including ATF Louisville’s Ashland and London Offices.

“There will be a strong police presence in this area for a considerable amount of time moving forward so we ask the public to avoid this area if at all possible,” KSP trooper Matt Gayheart told ABC36 reporters.

According to the Pike County Detention Center, Storz is detained on 2 counts of murder of a police officer, one count of murder, and one count of first degree assault on a service animal.

He's also charged with five counts of attempted murder of a police officer.

Storz is expected to be in Floyd County Court at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

Governor Andy Beshear took to Twitter Friday morning, saying:

"Floyd County and our brave first responders suffered a tragic loss last night. I want to ask all of Kentucky to join me in praying for this community. This is a tough morning for our commonwealth. ^AB"

This story will be updated.

