Coroner ID's victims of two recent Louisville shootings

The victims both died on March 20, according to Metro Police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner has identified victims in two recent separate shootings.

The coroner said 54-year-old Anthony Watkins died after being shot in the 100 block of East Kingston Avenue on March 19.

He was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to UofL Hospital where he died a short time later while in surgery.

In a separate incident, the coroner stated 17-year-old James Shickert died from a gunshot wound.

Police found Shickert dead in the parking lot of a retirement home in the 2900 block of Goose Creek Road around 12:30 a.m. on March 20.

There are no suspects in either case.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD. Tips can also be made online anonymously through the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

