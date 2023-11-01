Shooting in Taylor-Berry leaves man hospitalized, LMPD says

Officers said the victim was shot on Earl Avenue, not too far from Taylor Boulevard Tuesday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person has been sent to the hospital following a shooting in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood.

Metro Police responded to the incident on Earl Avenue near Taylor Boulevard around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers at the scene located a man with a gunshot wound who was conscious and alert.

He was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Metro Police said they are canvassing the area and there are no suspects.

If you have any information that can aid police in their investigation, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

The Fourth Division is handling the investigation.

