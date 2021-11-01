LMPD investigating shooting on Dumesnil St.

A MetroSafe dispatcher confirmed that LMPD officers responded to a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood Monday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood Monday morning.

A MetroSafe dispatcher confirmed that LMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Dumensil St. near S. 23rd St. around 4:30 a.m.

At least one person has been shot.

The dispatcher could not share information about the condition of the person who was shot or the status of the investigation.

Avoid the area as police work at the scene.

