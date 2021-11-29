Shepherdsville police officer resigns following DUI arrest in Corbin

Police Chief Rick McCubbin said Sgt. Chris Cowan resigned after his arrest for a DUI in Corbin on Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Shepherdsville police sergeant has resigned after being arrested for leaving the scene of a weekend DUI crash.

According to arrest records, Sgt. Chris Cowan was driving his truck in the area of Corbin Speedway on the Cumberland Falls Highway on Saturday.

A Corbin firefighter allegedly noticed Cowan traveling up the Arena Hill at a high rate of speed. The firefighter told police he noticed Cowan backing into a parked vehicle and drove away.

When police arrived at the scene, they allege Cowan was outside of his truck, yelling and kicking the rear of the truck.

He admitted to officers he was driving the truck. Officers said Cowan had a strong odor of alcohol along with slurred speech, bloodshot and glassy eyes and was unsteady on his feet.

Cowan was arrested and charged with operating a car under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin said Cowan resigned effective immediately.

