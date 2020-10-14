Police: Kentucky school marching band runs to safety to dodge drunk driver

Irvine police say William Caudill was drunk when he drove his truck from an Estill County school's lot onto the field behind it Monday night

IRVINE, Ky. — Members of a Kentucky marching band were forced to run to safety when a man allegedly drove over a football field while they were practicing.

Irvine police say William Caudill was drunk when he drove his truck from an Estill County school's lot onto the field behind it Monday night. In a citation obtained by The Herald-Leader, a detective wrote that Caudill’s vehicle stopped just feet away from the percussion section.

Officials say a breath test showed alcohol in his system. He's charged with driving under the influence and 15 counts of wanton endangerment.

It's unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.