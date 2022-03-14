Man charged after Bardstown Police find more than 100-pounds of drugs inside home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have seized a massive amount of drugs and cash that led to a Bardstown man’s arrest over the weekend.
Daniel Lindsey, 45, is facing numerous charges including trafficking in marijuana.
According to a news release, Bardstown Police’s narcotics unit conducted a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of Poplar Flat Road on Friday.
Their search uncovered various drugs including 105-pounds of marijuana, 36-pounds of THC Dab butter, drug paraphernalia and six firearms. Police also recovered $51,848 in cash.
Lindsey was taken into custody and housed at the Nelson County Jail.
