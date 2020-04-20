FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — The Floyd County Prosecutors Office has filed seven new charges against the driver in a wrong-way crash that killed three people in March.

Officials say a warrant for Taylor Barefoot’s arrest went out Monday morning, more than six weeks after the crash along I-265.

That crash killed Leah Onstott-Dunn, Taylor Cole and Cole’s son. According to probable cause documents, Cole was also pregnant at the time of the crash.

Because Cole was pregnant, Barefoot is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge, along with three counts of driving while intoxicated and three counts of causing death while driving intoxicated.

According to Floyd County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Chris Lane, the sentencing range for those charges is anywhere from seven to 42 years.

According to toxicology reports, Barefoot’s blood alcohol content was over three times the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Lane would not comment on events leading up to the crash, but both victim’s families have filed lawsuits against Barefoot and the company Sazerac. Those lawsuits claim Barefoot was a recruiter for Sazerac and was leaving a work party where she had been drinking prior to the crash.

Officers at the scene described Barefoot as having “slurred speech” and “bloodshot, glassy eyes” according to the probable cause documents.

Carla McDonough, the mother of Taylor Cole said in a statement to WHAS,

"She [Barefoot] took our whole world that night. Mine and my husband’s hearts are forever broken."

Once Barefoot is in custody an initial hearing will be scheduled.

“This is a case we intend to fully prosecute,” said Lane. “And with all OWI’s in Floyd County, we take these cases seriously.”

