LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three men have been arrested and one is facing serious charges after an incident involving an LMPD officer Tuesday morning.

On February 26 at around 3 a.m., an LMPD officer who was patrolling the area of Wattbourne Lane noticed a suspicious vehicle behind a motel. The officer determined that the vehicle had been stolen and initiated a traffic stop.

As she exited her vehicle, the driver of the stolen vehicle, 20-year-old Jordan Monahan, put his vehicle in reverse hitting the police cruiser and the officer, "pinning her between the two vehicles", according to the arrest slip.

Monahan drove away, but later abandoned the car and ran.

Two passengers in the stolen vehicle, 18-year-old Sean Pendleton and 18-year-old Damien Maddox also ran but were captured in a ditch in the tree line behind the Meijer near Hurstbourne after a search using an LMPD helicopter.

The officer sustained minor injuries and is expected to be okay, according to LMPD.

Pendleton and Maddox were both charged with possession of stolen property and evading police.

Monahan is facing those charges as well as a charge of the attempted murder of a police officer. He is being held on a $100,000 bond. He was arraigned on February 28 and entered a not guilty plea. His next court date is scheduled for March 8.

An original release from police stated that the suspect(s) and the officer exchanged gunfire, but those details were not included in the arrest slip.

Officer Matt Sanders from LMPD said that the incident is still under investigation by the Public Integrity Unit.

