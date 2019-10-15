FULTON COUNTY, Indiana — (WHAS11)-The trial of a woman accused of speeding past a bus stop sign killing three siblings is underway.

Alyssa Shepherd is charged with speeding past a stopped school bus in Fulton County Indiana and hitting four children in October 2018.

RELATED: Three siblings struck, killed by truck at school bus stop in Indiana

Twin six-year-old boys and a nine-year-old girl were killed. The fourth child, an 11-year-old boy, survived.

Xzavier and Mason Ingle, both 6, and Alivia Stahl, 9

WHAS

Shepherd is charged with reckless homicide and disregarding a bus's stop arms.

Shepherd argued she saw lights flashing but didn't realize it was a school bus until it was too late.

Indiana changed the punishments for driving around stopped school buses in Spring 2019.

RELATED: Driver in crash that killed 3 children in Indiana told police she didn't recognize school bus

RELATED: Indiana bill stiffening penalties for passing school buses aims to prevent tragedies

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.