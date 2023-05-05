Police: Woman hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Russell neighborhood

A woman drove herself to the hospital after she was shot while driving her car around 18th and Magazine streets on Friday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman drove herself to the hospital after she was shot while driving her car on Friday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police were notified of a possible shooting near the area of 18th and Magazine streets, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers on scene didn't find anyone, however, they were told 20 minutes later that Jewish Hospital had just accepted a walk-in patient with a gunshot wound.

Through their investigation, authorities believe a woman was driving around 18th Street and Magazine Street when a vehicle pulled up next to her a began shooting into her car.

The woman then drove herself to the hospital. Police officials say they expect her to survive.

LMPD detectives say they are handling the investigation and following up on leads, however there has been no arrest at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Portal online.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.