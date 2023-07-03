Man, woman injured in double shooting in Russell neighborhood

Police said the victims were found in separate parking lots of businesses in the area of the 2100 block of West Broadway Monday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a woman have been hospitalized following an apparent double shooting in the Russell neighborhood.

Metro Police officers responded to the 2100 block of West Broadway just before 6:30 p.m. Monday. They located a man in the parking lot of a business suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said as they were canvassing the neighborhood, they found a woman across the street also in a parking lot of a business with a gunshot wound.

A department spokesperson said both victims were conscious, alert and were taken to UofL Hospital for treatment. Their injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

LMPD have not disclosed how or if the victims know each other.

They don’t have any suspects in this case. If you have information that can help LMPD in their investigation, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

The Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will handle the investigation.

