LMPD: Man, woman in critical condition following double shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

Police said both victims were injured in the 100 block of North 38th Street just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left two injured in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Second Division officers responded to the area of North 38th Street near West Main Street just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

Police said they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition. No other information including their identities have not yet been made available.

Due to the severity of their injuries, police said, the Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

