LMPD: Man, woman dead following double shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

Louisville police said both victims were shot in the 100 block of North 38th Street around 5 p.m. Saturday but died at UofL Hospital a couple of hours later.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are searching for more information after two people were shot in the Shawnee neighborhood Saturday evening.

According to Metro Police, Second Division officers responded to the 100 block of North 38th Street around 5 p.m.

The man and woman, identities unknown, were transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition but died from their injuries a short time later.

Metro Police have not disclosed what may have led up to the shooting.

Police do not have any suspects in the incident.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

