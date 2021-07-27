LMPD: Suspect who shot 2 women crashed vehicle, pointed gun at officer

According to an arrest citation, Laron Weston shot two women outside Cox’s Smoker’s Outlet on Manslick Rd. before leading officers on a pursuit.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is facing several charges after police said he shot two people, crashed a vehicle and pointed a gun at an officer Monday afternoon.

According to an arrest citation, Laron Weston shot two women in the parking lot outside Cox’s Smoker’s Outlet in the 4900 block of Manslick Rd. around 1:15 p.m. Both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Following the shooting, Weston allegedly fled from police during an attempted traffic stop. He eventually crashed the vehicle in the 4600 block of S. 3rd St. and caused “damage in excess of $1,000 to another vehicle,” the citation says.

The pursuit continued on foot with Weston allegedly pointing a loaded handgun at an officer. Weston then wrestled with an officer as the officer attempted to disarm him.

“While detained, officers state the suspect made the spontaneous utterance of, ‘Nobody shoots at my people,’” the citation says.

During the pursuit, Weston is accused of tossing a fanny pack which contained suspected oxycodone, hydrocodone, MDMA pills. Along with the pills, a baggy of marijuana was found.

Police located .40 caliber shell casings at the scene of the shooting and inside the vehicle Weston was driving.

Weston is facing several charges, including but not limited to 2nd degree assault, wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

