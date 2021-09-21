LMPD: 1 dead, 1 wounded in Portland double shooting

Police said the victims were shot in the 1700 block of Bank Street Tuesday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A double shooting in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood has left one man dead and another injured.

Metro Police responded to the 1700 block of Bank Street on a Shot Spotter run around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

On scene, officers found two men that had been shot. A man believed to be in his 20's was pronounced dead at the scene.

The remaining victim, believed to be in his late teens to early 20's, was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe there was some type of dispute before the shooting. They are asking anyone who lives in the vicinity of the incident to check their doorbell cameras or security systems to possibly help detectives.

If you can help police with this investigation, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

