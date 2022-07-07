LMPD: Double shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured near Kenwood Hill neighborhood

Police say there are no suspects or arrests in this case, and they haven't figured out if the two men are related in any way.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Homicide Unit is investigating a double shooting that killed one man and injured another on Thursday.

Police say they responded to a report around 5:20 p.m. of a shooting in the 7300 block of Southside Drive, just outside the Kenwood Hill neighborhood.

When they arrived, police said they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

LMPD says one died at the scene while the other was transported to University Hospital with injuries that appeared non-life-threatening.

Police say there are no suspects or arrests in this case, and they haven't figured out if the two men are related in any way.

LMPD asks if anyone knows anything to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online portal.

