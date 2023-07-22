Double homicide in Waffle House parking lot, Radcliff Police investigating

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call Radcliff Police at (270) 351-4470.

RADCLIFF, Ky. — Police are investigating after two people were shot to death in a Waffle House parking lot early Saturday morning.

According to Radcliff Police Captain Willie Wells, a report came in of a shooting in the parking lot of the Waffle House restaurant, located at 188 S. Dixie Blvd., around 4 a.m.

Wells said when officers got there they found two men that had been shot and killed.

Police are calling the shooting a double homicide.

The identifies of the victims is unknown at this time.

Wells said there have been no arrests. The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call Radcliff Police at (270) 351-4470.

This story is developing. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.