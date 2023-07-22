Radcliff Police arrest man in connection with double homicide at Waffle House

RADCLIFF, Ky. — Police have arrested a man in connection with a double shooting at Waffle House early Saturday leaving two men dead.
Rodshad Bowser-Highsmith, 33, was taken into custody Monday.
According to arrest records, Radcliff Police responded to the double shooting at the Waffle House in the 100 block of South Dixie Boulevard just before 3:30 a.m.
Police said they noticed on video/audio surveillance that Bowser-Highsmith was engaged in a conversation with someone about taking firearm from one of the victims.
About 20 minutes later, police said, Bowser-Highsmith “assisted with the plan” to take the firearm and in the process two men were shot and killed.
The victims were identified as 18-year-old Shane Estrada and 30-year-old Carlos Bello.
Bowser-Highsmith is charged with two counts of murder and robbery.
He’s currently being held on a $500,000 bond at the Hardin County Detention Center.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
