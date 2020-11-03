LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville psychiatrist has pleaded guilty to internationally distributing controlled substances without any legitimate medical purpose and outside the course of professional medical practice.

According to United States Attorney Russell Coleman, “This is a crystal-clear example of the U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuting a doctor turned drug dealer; not an attempt to insert itself into the legitimate practice of medicine. Trading powerful controlled substances for graphic sexual images in a predatory fashion is far afield from the type of true patient care that the vast majority of Kentuckians enjoy from their fine doctors.”

Louisville psychiatrist Dr. Peter Steiner was initially indicted by the Grand Jury on June 25, 2018.

The charges stem from Dr. Steiner’s operation Kentuckiana Mental Health Associates, a mental health and opioid addiction practice, where Dr. Steiner prescribed medically unnecessary drugs that were also prescribed outside the usual course of professional practice. He illegally prescribed thousands of units of stimulants and Buprenorphine. He unlawfully distributed opiates as well.

According to a plea agreement, Steiner has pleaded guilty to count 1 of the indictment – conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. Between August 2012 and March 2018, Steiner conspired with others to knowingly and intentionally distribute schedule II – IV controlled substances, without any legitimate medical purpose and outside the course of professional medical practice.

Dr. Steiner prescribed high dosages and large quantities of controlled substances, prescribed early refills for controlled substances, and continued to prescribe to patients even though he knew they tested negatively for those substances. Steiner also prescribed in exchange for sexually graphic photos and videos; he also prescribed controlled substances not typically associated with psychiatric complaints and prescribed dangerous combinations of controlled substances.

According to the plea agreement, at the time of sentencing, the United States will agree that a sentence of 48 months of imprisonment, followed by four years of supervised release is the appropriate sentence in this case.

At the sentencing hearing, the United States will move to dismiss counts 2 through 26 of the Indictment. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney David Weiser.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS), Kentucky State Police (KSP), Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, Office of the Inspector General.

