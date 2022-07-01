Road rage leads to shooting on Dixie Highway, suspect turns himself in

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police said one person is in custody following a shooting Thursday evening that left a man in the hospital.

An LMPD spokesperson told WHAS11 News that officers responded to a call of a shooting in the Dixie Highway and Valley Station Road a little before 6 p.m. yesterday.

Officers on the scene found a man who had sustained gunshot wounds.

EMS transported the victim, who was alert and conscious, to the University of Louisville Hospital. He is expected to survive with non-life threatening injuries.

The LMPD spokesperson said the preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident that had happened a short time before officers were called.

"According to investigators, the victim and suspect had stopped and gotten into an altercation before shots were fired," the spokesperson said.

Police said the suspect did return to the scene and turned himself in. He is being questioned by detectives.

At this time it's unknown if the victim and suspect knew each other, but LMPD's 3rd Division is investigating.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.