GLASGOW, Ky. — One Barren County deputy was taken to University Hospital after he was shot while arresting a suspect early Saturday morning.

Deputy Joseph Ford and Glasgow Police Officer Zane Greer were arresting Jonathan D. Shelton, 37, of Tennessee after a short vehicle pursuit when an altercation happened. Ford was shot one time, and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Shelton was arrested for two counts of assault and wanton endangerment. Several traffic related charges were also issued by Glasgow Police Department.

This investigation is ongoing.