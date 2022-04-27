Coroner identifies 19-year-old killed in shooting

Louisville Metro Police said Denim Miller was found shot near Catalpa Street and Woodlane Ave. on April 21. He died at the hospital the next day.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said a 19-year-old has died after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) spokesperson Beth Ruoff said officers responded to a report of a shooting near Catalpa St. and Woodland Ave. around 11 a.m. on April 21.

When they arrived, they found a man, identified by the coroner's office on April 27 as Denim Miller, who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital with what police initially described as "non-life-threatening" injuries.

According to the coroner's office, Miller died from his injuries.

When the incident happened, Ruoff said there were no suspects in custody. If anyone has information on this shooting, they are urged to contact police anonymously by calling 574-LMPD (5673) or by using the online tip form.

