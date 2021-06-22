Louisville man charged with killing his 7-month-old daughter

Louisville Metro Police said Del’Shawn Banks admitted to shaking his daughter and throwing her to the ground, fracturing her skull.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been charged with murder following the death of his 7-month-old daughter, according to Louisville Mero Police (LMPD).

LMPD said officers responded to a report of an unresponsive infant at the Norton Children's pediatrician office on Poplar Level Road June 17. Emergency responders took the child to Norton Children's Hospital where she died. The hospital staff determined she had a skull fracture and other head trauma caused by abuse.

What other people are reading: Police: Man and woman shot as they exited restaurant near Oxmoor Center

LMPD said the child's father, identified by police as 23-year-old Del'Shawn Banks, gave a Mirandized statement, admitting that he shook the child and threw her to the ground.

An autopsy was performed on the infant and police said her injuries appeared to be consistent with Banks' statement. The coroner declared the child's death to be a homicide. LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff said the child's death was the 96th recorded homicide in Louisville this year.

Banks was arrested on murder charges on June 21.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.