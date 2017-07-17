Police investigating Delphi murders focus on social media profile

Investigators say a person using an account named "anthony_shots" tried to communicate and meet with underage girls around the time of the murders.

DELPHI, Ind. — State police investigating the murder of two girls in Delphi nearly five years ago are asking for help identifying the person behind a social media account.

Abigail Williams and Liberty German went missing while walking on a trail near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi on Feb. 13, 2017. Their bodies were found nearby a day later.

Detectives who have been working the investigation for Indiana State Police and the Carroll County Sheriff's Office reached out to the public Monday looking for the public's help gathering information about the user of a social media profile.

Detectives said the account with the user name "anthony_shots" was used on Snapchat and Instagram, among other social media platforms, in 2016 and 2017. State police say the person behind the account used photos of a male model and "portrayed himself as being extremely wealthy and owning numerous sports cars."

Investigators say the person used the profile to communicate with underage girls to solicit nude images, get their addresses and try to meet with them.

Police said they've identified the male model that was used in the photos on the account and say that man is not a person of interest in the Delphi case. Instead, detectives are hoping to learn more about the person who created the profile.

Detectives ask anyone who communicated with the "anthony_shots" account or met, or attempted to meet, with the person behind the profile, reach out to police through the tip line set up for the investigation. Investigators are looking for as much information as those who communicated with the profile can provide, including how they communicated and through which social media platform.

Any saved images or conversations involving the "anthony_shots" account should be attached to an email, police said.

Tips and information can be emailed to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or called to 765-822-3535.

All tips welcomed

Those with information about the case, even if it is not related to this request, can also contact the above email address or phone number with as much information as possible, including:

Suspect's name

Date of birth or approximate age

Physical description including height, weight, hair color, eye color

Address or location including city

Vehicle information including year, make, model, color

Specific reason for the tip; Why could they be the suspect?

Motivation for the crime

Connection to Delphi, Indiana

Police say individuals don't need to have all of those pieces to send a tip, but do ask to include as many details as possible.

A timeline of events