DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced today the capture of a serial rapist across the metro area.

Boston says the alleged rapist, Wesley Cooley, 58, is linked to eight cold cases over nearly two decades.

Cooley was identified through the efforts of of the sexual assault task force.

Five of the sexual assaults took place in DeKalb County.

On Feb. 24, the fugitive and K-9 units from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, with assistance of the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, served a warrant for the arrest of Cooley on a single count of rape.

"Today, a dangerous predator whom we believe has been terrorizing women for at least two decades is off the streets," Boston said.

He attempted to run, but was taken into custody a short time later near his home in Conyers without further incident.

The charge stems from an April 2017 rape of a female victim along Northlake Parkway in Tucker. Boston said he was identified as a suspect following a positive DNA match.

She said further investigation revealed that the DNA evidence from the 2017 crime also linked the accused attacker to seven other unsolved sexual assault cases including four in DeKalb two in Atlanta and one in Conyers.

She said those crimes date back to 1999 and the ages of the victims range from 15 to 38 at the time of the offenses.

He is currently being held at the DeKalb County Jail without bond.

Collaborating agencies include Georgia Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Task Force, DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office, Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, Prosecuting Attorney’s Council, Atlanta Police Department, Georgia Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, the GBI, DeKalb County Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and Conyers Police Department.

