LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Police are on the scene of what they are calling a death investigation in Fairdale.

It's happening in the 800 block of Cheri Way, just north of the Gene Snyder at the National Turnpike exit.

Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said a woman's body was found in the area and they do suspect foul play.

They are following leads, but they do not have any arrest at this time.

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to call the police tip line at 574-LMPD.

© 2018 WHAS-TV