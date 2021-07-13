Police: Foul play suspected after man, woman found shot inside Bashford Manor apartment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are looking for answers after a man and woman were found shot to death inside an apartment in the Bashford Manor neighborhood.
Police responded to the 700 block of Trafalgar Square around 6 p.m. after receiving a 911 call on the reported shooting Tuesday.
Officers found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
They do suspect foul play due to the positioning of the bodies, according to a department representative.
There are no suspects.
If you have any information that can help police in this investigation, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.
