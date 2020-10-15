Death investigation ongoing after body found under I-65 overpass

Police say the body was found around 3 a.m. at the intersection of E Jefferson St. and S Preston St. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, a body was found under the I-65 overpass in downtown Louisville early Thursday morning.

The identity of the person has not been been made clear at this time.

LMPD's Homicide Unit was notified and assumed control and are classifying it as an death investigation pending a autopsy.

