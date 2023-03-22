Death investigation underway after LMPD finds body

Police say a person was found dead in the 1200 block of Don Hudson Lane near South Park by the rail yard.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a body was found on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a a person was found dead in the 1200 block of Don Hudson Lane near South Park by the rail yard.

Officers responded to a call of a "person down" in the area of Grade Lane and Don Hutson Boulevard around 2 p.m.

When LMPD arrived, they say they found an adult dead -- with the sex and age unknown.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is currently conducting a death investigation to determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story.

