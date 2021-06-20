Discovery of man's body in California neighborhood prompts death investigation

The victim's body was found on Date Street at Dr. W.J. Hodge Street Sunday afternoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was discovered in the California neighborhood.

Metro Police said officers responded to a person down near the intersection of Date Street and Dr. W.J. Hodge Street around 3 p.m. Sunday.

The man, believed to be in his 40’s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police originally suspected foul play but later confirmed the victim died of an apparent gunshot wound.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD (5673).

The Homicide Unit is handling the case.

