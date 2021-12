The shooting happened at the Roosters off Preston Highway and McCawley Road, according to LMPD.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metrosafe confirmed a shooting at Roosters off Preston Highway and McCawley Road.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) officers were dispatched to the restaurant around 8 p.m. Thursday.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene and another person was rushed by EMS to the hospital, LMPD said.

So far no suspects have been named.

LMPD is still investigating the incident.